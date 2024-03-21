Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend expresses doubts over Kate Middleton's video: 'We still haven't seen…'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend has now pushed back on the Kate Middleton body double theories. Tech CEO Christopher Bouzy expressed his doubts about the recent Windsor farm video that prompted chatter on social media. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend has expressed doubts over Kate Middleton's video (Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)(via REUTERS)

What is Christopher Bouzy saying?

“We were told Kate was recovering and would resume her royal duties shortly. Yet, in the recent video, she is holding a bag and moving briskly. If she's capable of such activity, why isn't she back to fulfilling her royal duties yet?” Bouzy, who appeared in Harry and Markle’s Netflix documentary, wrote on social media.

Bouzy believes that Kate has not been “seen in public.” He wrote on X, “I've compiled a few older videos of William and Kate walking together, as well as the recent video from Windsor Farm. Take a look and decide for yourself if it's Kate or not. In my opinion, we still haven't seen Kate in public.”

In one post, he said the woman in the new video did not walk like Kate. “I watched several videos of Kate in heels and flats walking and then the clip of Windsor Farm Kate walking. Whoever paid for that video got played,” he wrote.

Reiterating his claims in another post, he said, “The video clip I shared wasn't "bizarre," nor am I a conspiracy theorist. Kate walks confidently, but Windsor Farm Kate walks like a young woman rushing to use the bathroom. Moreover, Windsor Farm Kate looks ten years younger than Kate. So no, we haven't seen Kate in public yet.”

The new video, obtained by TMZ, allegedly shows Kate and Prince William visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor – the Windsor Farm Store. Onlookers who saw them said they thought Kate looked “happy, relaxed and healthy.” Their three children were not spotted with them. Several social media users quickly pointed out that the woman was not Kate, claiming she was her body double or look-alike, and that it was a “PR stunt.”