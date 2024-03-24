What King Charles told ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton after learning about her cancer diagnosis

Before Kate Middleton delivered a moving message on her cancer diagnosis to the world, King Charles met with his "beloved daughter-in-law", the Princess of Wales, on Thursday, in London. The meeting occurred as Kate wanted to know about the King's own struggles of battling cancer. Kate Middleton and King Charles had a major heart to heart and an "emotional" private lunch before the Princess of Wales made a bombshell announcement about her cancer diagnosis.(AP)

The royal duo had a major heart to heart and an "emotional" private lunch before the Princess of Wales made a bombshell announcement about her cancer diagnosis, the Mirror reported.

"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer. They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis," a source from Windsor Castle told The Mirror.

The source added that King left his lunch feeling very emotional as they both share a very close bond and he thinks of Kate as his own daughter. "There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”

Meanwhile, Kate and Prince William have taken several weeks off from royal duties as the couple wants to spend most of their time with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis. However, Prince William is anticipated to return to his royal responsibilities following the Easter break.

Kate Middleton discloses that she's cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

On Friday, Kate broke her silence amidst widespread speculations about her health and announced that she is battling cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In January, she was hospitalised at London Clinic for over two weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery.

Speaking boldly of “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire home”, the mother of three described the terrible moment when she and William considered disclosing the news to their kids.

While Kate did not disclose what type of cancer she is battling with, she informed that she has started the course of "preventive chemotherapy" in February. According to Kensington Palace, Kate maintains a "positive mindset for her recovery" and she's currently in "good spirits". She claimed to have told her kids that she is "well and getting stronger every day".

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Princess of Wales wrote the touching statement to the nation on her own in a very short span of time as he wanted to strike the correct tone of comfort for concerned royal supporters.

Citing a Royal Family friend, the Sunday Times reported Kate penned down the speech "very quickly" and she thought that a video message would be more reassuring than a written statement.