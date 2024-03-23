Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis shocks the Internet: How did X users react to the announcement?

Kate Middleton has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy. She shared that tests conducted after her planned abdominal surgery in January detected the presence of cancer. The Princess of Wales announced her condition in a video, which was posted on her and Prince William's social media handles. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she has cancer.

"Following the advice of my medical team, I am now in the initial stages of a preventive chemotherapy course. William and I were deeply shocked by this diagnosis. We are focusing on managing this situation privately for the well-being of our young family," Kate Middleton said in the video.

She also added that she carefully broke the news to her three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis- before publicly announcing. (Also Read: Reason behind Palace's silence over Kate Middleton’s conspiracy theories, ‘William is worried..’)

After her announcement, people took to X to share heartening reactions for the Princess of Wales. Many people wished for her speedy recovery. A few others also expressed their heartfelt concern for her.

Here's how people reacted to Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis:

Following her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton received words of support from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An hour after Kate shared the video message on her and Prince William's official social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement.

The statement, which they sent to NBC, read, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

PR specialist Ryan McCormick believes that despite being brief, Harry and Meghan's encouraging statement was polite and encouraging.

"The speed for which it came out is positive. The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances. Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults, but family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately," said McCormick to the Mirror.



