Kate Middleton to face hurdles in 2025? Here's what Living Nostradamus has to say

Kate Middleton will face "significant" hurdles in 2025, according to a self-styled living Nostradamus who claims to have foreseen the Queen's death. Athos Salomé, a 36-year-old Brazilian mystic, says he saw the coronavirus, Elon Musk acquiring X, and even the passing of the late British monarch. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer. (AP)

He believes that his skill is a deep and intuitive comprehension of hidden information rather than the capacity to predict the future. Salomé claims that by exploring the depths of the mind, he can reveal realities and provide insights that are incomprehensible, as per reports. (Also Read: Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis shocks the Internet: How did X users react to the announcement?)

He raised the prospect of WW3 in a recent interview with the Daily Star, and he now says that Kate Middleton, who is currently facing many challenges, will face a difficult road ahead. Salomé claims that although the princess is experiencing problems with her knee, leg, and bone, which are purportedly getting better with physical therapy, her primary obstacle is the crown. But the Palace hasn't verified any of these ailments.

"The challenges reported are whether she will indeed be ready to take on the crown. The months of March, June, September, and December are part of her life, as is the year 2025," Salomé told the Daily Star.

He further added, "For there is a significant contention between the brothers about who will replace the father on necessary occasions. Everything is already written in Kate's life, so it is essential that she takes care of her mental health and also her bones. The structure and responsibility weigh not only on the mind but also reflect in her bones. Although they will never confirm the fact, she indeed has this problem." (Also Read: Man who filmed 'Kate Middleton' and Prince William at Windsor Farm shop reacts to rumours of her being a doppelganger)

As per Salomé, the countdown to 2025 has begun, "prompting the princess to focus on her health and continue fighting for her well-being."

He also told the news outlet, "In 2025, people around the world eagerly await to see how the Princess of Wales overcomes challenges and shows resilience embracing the responsibilities and opportunities that await her.