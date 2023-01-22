King Charles coronation: Windsor Castle concert, parties and more. Check details

The coronation plans of Britain's King Charles, scheduled this May, include a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows, traditional processions, and community volunteering, announced the Buckingham Palace on Saturday. The grand coronation ceremony for King Charles would be held on May 6. The announcement comes as his youngest son, Prince Harry, released a memoir, sparking many controversies with its intimate details about the royal family.

Here are key points on King Charles coronation:

1) An extra bank holiday has already been announced on May 8 for Britons to witness the mega event.

2) The ceremony will take place at London's Westminster Abbey, following the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.

3) After processions, the King and the Queen consort will appear on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace, alongside other members of the royal family to greet visitors.

4) Curtains are yet to be lifted on Prince Harry's presence in the ceremony as the royal family has not made it clear which family members will be part of the celebrations.

5) The Windsor Castle concert will be held on May 7, featuring an orchestra playing musical favourites with some of the world's biggest entertainers and a special coronation choir, before buildings across the United Kingdom are lit up, during ‘Lighting up the Nation’.

6) The Coronation Choir will be a diverse group, “created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups, and deaf signing choirs,” read the palace's statement.

7) For the public to attend the concert for free, several thousand pairs of tickets will be made available via a public ballot.

8) “The Coronation Concert will be produced by BBC Studios, broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds,” said the press release.

9) The Coronation Big Lunch will be held on Sunday (May 7), with communities and neighbours encouraged to come together to share food.

10) On May 8, people will be invited to take part in ‘The Big Help Out’, “to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas,” the Buckingham Palace stated.

