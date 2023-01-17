King Charles ‘angry and outraged’ that Prince Harry said this about Camilla

In his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry made claims against his father King Charles' second wife Camilla, calling her “dangerous”. Prince Harry also wrote that there were many times that the Queen Consort planted stories about other members of the royal family to better her own image.

Following the release of the memoir, King Charles is extremely upset with the comments made by his son on his wife, a report said. King Charles is “distraught” owing to Prince Harry's claims, US Weekly reported.

“He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with Camilla, of course, now that she’s been dragged into the equation. That’s really crossed the line in more ways than one, but there are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start. He has hope that, in time, the dust will settle and Harry will soften his heart toward his family—at least he hopes so. But he’s not going to push or apologize," the report claimed.

In the tell-all, Prince Harry wrote, “I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy.” During an interview he clarified his comment saying, Camilla was dangerous “because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. ”

