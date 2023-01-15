Home / World News / Prince Harry has a drink- or two- with this show host following memoir's release

Prince Harry has a drink- or two- with this show host following memoir's release

world news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 07:13 PM IST

Prince Harry Latest News: "You've written this very intimate memoir, which I've read and it's fascinating, it's a very good read by itself," Stephen Colbert said.

Prince Harry Latest News: Prince Harry, left, with host Stephen Colbert during a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. (CBS via AP)
Prince Harry Latest News: Prince Harry, left, with host Stephen Colbert during a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. (CBS via AP)
ByMallika Soni

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry talked about his memoir Spare which contains bombshell claims against the royal family, especially Prince William and King Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla.

Read more: Buckingham Palace demanded to see these Prince Harry interviews. Here's why

"You've written this very intimate memoir, which I've read and it's fascinating, it's a very good read by itself," Stephen Colbert said welcoming Prince Harry, adding, "I know that you yourself are a very private person for being a public figure. You're revealing a lot of things in here. It must be on a certain level kind of nerve-racking to be out there, to publicly and physically represent the book... Would you like a cocktail before we begin?"

Read more: Does Prince Harry watch ‘The Crown’? Yes, he even fact-checks it

Stephen Colbert then took out a bottle of tequila and poured drinks for himself and Prince Harry who did not refuse the offer. Both then proceeded to squeeze extra lime into their drink before enjoying it.

"Can you explain how it is that the Royal Standard got frost nip?" Stephen Colbert asked. Laughing, Prince Harry answered, "How long have you... how long...? Can I have a drink?"

Read more: UK lawmakers sought King Charles’ nod for law affecting his property: Report

After drinking, Prince Harry said, "How long have you been waiting to ask that question? We've taken quite a leap from grief and trauma to my todger."

Prince Harry also discussed his mother Diana's demise on the show and experiencing grief following her tragic death. The Duke of Sussex also talked about a controversial claim in his memoir about Afghanistan.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out