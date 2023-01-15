Home / World News / Does Prince Harry watch ‘The Crown’? Yes, he even fact-checks it

Does Prince Harry watch ‘The Crown’? Yes, he even fact-checks it

Published on Jan 15, 2023 06:20 PM IST

Prince Harry ‘The Crown’: Stephen Colbert asked Prince Harry many questions before bringing up The Crown- which shows Prince Harry's family history.

Prince Harry ‘The Crown’: Prince Harry, left, with host Stephen Colbert.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The royal family is said to be not so fond of the Netflix series ‘The Crown’. But Prince Harry said that he actually watches the show and also takes notes, apparently. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for the release of his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry admitted to watching the show.

Stephen Colbert asked Prince Harry many questions before bringing up The Crown- which shows Prince Harry's family history. To this, Prince Harry said that he has watched both older and more recent episodes of the TV show. Asked whether he "fact-checks" it as he watches, Prince Harry mimed licking his fingers and turning the pages of a notebook.

He then admitted, "Yes, I do, actually."

Then pointing to a copy of the Spare which Stephen Colbert was holding, Prince Harry said, “Which, by the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right.”

During his interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Prince Harry explained that he wanted people to know his version of the story, so that they wouldn't make assumptions based on incomplete information and the rumor mill.

"But for me, I sit here now, speaking to you, answering the questions that you put to me, and the words and the truth will come from my lips rather than using other people, especially through the tabloid media," he said (via the Daily Mail).

In Spare, Harry didn't hold any of his truth back, either, going into detail about a ton of unexpected events in his life.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry royal family
