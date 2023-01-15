Home / World News / Prince Harry's 'Spare' creates this world record which once Barack Obama had

Prince Harry's 'Spare' creates this world record which once Barack Obama had

Published on Jan 15, 2023

With this, the memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, according to the Guinness World Records.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Copies of Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' are displayed.(Reuters)
By Mallika Soni

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ released on January 10 and since then various claims and revelations made by the Duke of Sussex have been the talk of the town. Now, it was revealed that the contentious tell-all has sold 1.43 million copies on its first day of release in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

With this, the memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, according to the Guinness World Records, surpassing former US president Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' which had sold 8,87,000 copies on the first day of release. The Guinness World Records said that the sales are very impressive as the memoir was leaked in Spain five days ahead of its release.

“The first full day of sales of 'Spare' represents the largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book ever published by Penguin Random House,” the book's publisher said. In the United States where Prince Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle, two million copies of the memoir were released.

In the book, Prince Harry talked about his life in the royal family, his marriage to Meghan Markle and stepping down from royal duties. He also talked about a physical confrontation with Prince Harry in 2019, Queen Consort Camilla's role in his life and his mother Princess Diana's untimely demise.

The record for fastest-selling non-fiction book prior to Prince Harry and Barack Obama belonged to Michelle Obama. The former first lady's memoir 'Becoming' sold 7,25,000 copies on its first day.

