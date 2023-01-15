UK lawmakers sought King Charles’ nod for law affecting his property: Report

Before King Charles ascended to the throne following his mother late monarch Elizabeth II's death, the UK government took his permission to pass its post-Brexit Environment Act, a report said.

The law touted as “world-leading” required landowners to enhance conservation which could affect the member of the royal family’s business interests, Guardian reported.

In 2019, the report claimed that UK's environment minister Rebecca Pow wrote to Charles- then Prince of Wales- asking if he would be willing to accept section seven of the environment bill. The section became a law in November 2021. Its aim id “to conserve the setting of land with a natural environment or natural resources or which is a place of archaeological, architectural, artistic, cultural or historic interest.”

In the letter, the environment minister wrote to Charles, “This bill contains measures on conservation covenants which affect the interests of the crown, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall. Part 7 (conservation covenants) of the bill applies to crown land as it applies to any other land.”

Charles’ private secretary, Clive Alderton, gave the consent writing that Charles was “content with the bill.” Charles' Dutchy of Cornwall, which has now passed to the Prince William, brings the royal family nearly $21 million in revenue.

The report also said that beyond procedure, more than 1,000 parliamentary acts were shared with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Charles before they were implemented.

