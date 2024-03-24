Princess Diana's brother hails Kate Middleton's ‘incredible strength and poise’ after cancer diagnosis speech

Charles Spencer, the late Princess Diana's brother, has praised Kate Middleton after her cancer diagnosis speech. Sharing the video on X, Spencer wrote, “Incredible strength and poise.” Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has hailed Kate Middleton's "incredible strength and poise" after cancer diagnosis speech (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File, Photo by JEFF OVERS / BBC / AFP)

Spencer had previously opened up about the conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales’ absence from the public eye. “I do worry about what happened to the truth,” the 59-year-old told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg previously.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Spencer even compared the level of the “online kind of conspiracy” to the “press intrusion” surrounding his sister Diana’s car crash death back in 1997. “I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” Spencer said. “If I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do.”

“Not because they had a moral judgement, but because it was unacceptable to the public,” he added.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis announcement

Kate made the announcement while sitting on a garden bench, wearing a simple striped sweater and jeans. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” she said.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she added.

Kate also admitted that the initial diagnosis “came as a huge shock.” “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.

A close friend of Kate said that the princess wrote "every word" of her cancer diagnosis announcement to "speak directly to the public." She sat in silence and wrote the speech all by herself, the friend told the Sunday Times.