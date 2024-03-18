Princess Diana’s brother addresses concerns over Kate Middleton's whereabouts: ‘I do worry about…’

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has spoken out about the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s absence from the public eye after her abdominal surgery. “I do worry about what happened to the truth,” 59-year-old Spencer told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer (R), has addressed concerns over Kate Middleton's (L) whereabouts (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File, Photo by JEFF OVERS / BBC / AFP)

Rumours about Kate’s whereabouts are now going out of control on social media. Kate’s surgery was announced by the palace back in January. It said at the time that she would like to keep personal information related to her health private. “It’s not that they (Kate and William) didn’t think there would be lots of speculation and interest, but they had confidence that people would give them the space they asked for, which they did for about a month,” a friend of Kate reportedly said at the time.

The rumours started becoming wilder after her “edited” Mother’s Day photo went viral. The Princess of Wales’ friends told the U.K. Sunday Times that she is “devastated” by the furor, adding that she is now considering revealing details about her health publicly.

‘I think it was more dangerous back in the day’

Amid the rumours, late night talk show host John Oliver even cracked a joke saying Kate may have died, and that the palace was simply trying to cover it up. Spencer has now compared the current level of the “online kind of conspiracy” to the “press intrusion” surrounding Diana’s tragic death in a car crash in 1997. She was 36. The crash took place after Diana’s car was chased into a tunnel by paparazzi.

“I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” Spencer said. “If I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking, the circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do.”

“Not because they had a moral judgement, but because it was unacceptable to the public,” he added.