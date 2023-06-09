Home / World News / Blood is thicker than water! Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer rallies to Prince Harry's defense amid trial

Blood is thicker than water! Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer rallies to Prince Harry's defense amid trial

ByPaurush Omar
Jun 09, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has publicly supported his nephew, Prince Harry

In a surprising turn of events, Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has publicly supported his nephew, Prince Harry, as he faces Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in court. The Duke of Sussex is seeking damages, accusing the media outlet of unethical practices, including phone hacking and the use of private investigators. While the rest of the royal family remains silent on the matter, Charles Spencer took to Twitter to defend his nephew against criticism from columnist Amanda Platell.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.

Responding to Platell's tweet questioning Harry's alleged obsession with his former love, Chelsy Davy, Charles didn't hold back. He criticized Platell's lack of credibility and accused her of misrepresenting significant legal evidence as trivial. Charles firmly stood by his nephew, countering the columnist's claims.

When asked to clarify the "significant evidence" provided by Harry, Charles pointed to the substantial amounts paid out by the Daily Mirror group to hacking victims. It was a clear message that the media outlet had engaged in unlawful activities. The Mirror Group maintains that their reporting was based on legal sources and public statements.

This lawsuit against the Mirror Group is just one of several legal battles prince Harry has embarked upon against tabloid publishers. During his recent court appearance, he became the highest-ranking member of the royal family to be cross-examined since the 1890s. Harry expressed his distress over stories that seemed to celebrate his break-up with Chelsy Davy, rather than showing sympathy for his personal struggles.

Also read | Is Prince Harry's court appearance a strategic defence against divorce speculations with Meghan?

The exiled royal revealed the hurt he experienced when seeing headlines like "Hooray Harry is Dumped" and expressed his concern over the surveillance he endured. The reference to payments as "Project Harry" disturbed him deeply. Lawyer Andrew Green KC questioned Harry's interpretation of the phrase, but the prince reiterated that the use of such language was hurtful and insensitive.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince harry lawsuit stories prince royal family royals + 4 more
prince harry lawsuit stories prince royal family royals + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out