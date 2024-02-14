Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team defend Sussexes' new website, say ‘it's their name’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire for using their Sussex title on their new website. The website notes that it is run by “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Following harsh criticism, their team backed the couple, saying that “it is their surname and family name,” per DailyMail. This defensive statement comes after another source claimed that the duo will have “real trouble” over the use of their title on the website. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced severe criticism for using 'Sussex' title in their new website(AFP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new website draws criticism over use of ‘Sussex’ title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recently launched website serves as an online hub for their activities. Following their exit from royal duties, their previous website, Sussex Royal, was changed to Archewell. Now, the webpage automatically redirects to “Sussex.com” as a part of their rebranding. The website also features their 2020 initiatives, the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions.

A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan told DailyMail, “Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.” Previously, another source said in criticism of the website, “They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is.”

Their rebranding comes days after Prince Harry travelled 5,000 miles from California to London following King Charles' cancer diagnosis. The outlet adds that despite Prince Harry rushing to the UK almost immediately after receiving the news about the King's health, the father-son meeting lasted only for 45 minutes. The meeting marked the duo's first formal face-to-face meeting since the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.