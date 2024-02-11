Horse that led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession dies, X mourns

Aurora, a horse that led the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 13. TVP Mounted Section, a non-metropolitan force, took to X to share the news. They also posted a throwback video and thanked the horse for her years of service. The image shows a horse named Aurora who recently died. She once led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. (X/@TVP_horses)

“More sad news from The Horse Trust who have announced the very sad passing of our lovely Aurora. We cannot thank them enough for the wonderful retirement she got to enjoy & how well she was treated. Gallop pain-free sweet girl & thank you for your service,” the organisation wrote. The video they shared is a montage of various pictures of Aurora.

In a tweet on the same thread, the organisation added, “Aurora had such a sweet nature, she was another big gentle giant of ours who generally looked after the newer riders but always did a good job of keeping us on our toes. She escorted Royalty at Royal Ascot & led the funeral procession of our late Queen down the Long Walk”.

Take a look at these tweets:

The X post received numerous views and also accumulated several comments. An individual wrote, “So sorry to hear that guys. Thinking of everyone who loved her”. Another added, “Absolutely gutted to hear this news. Police horse Aurora was one of the first PHs I ever met and I also saw her when she was loaned to The Met in London, turns out the last time I saw her. Sleep tight, run free and thank you for your service RIP PH Aurora,” added another.

“Oh that’s so sad, we first met her when she had just arrived at MK & she was being considered. I’d brought my son down to the yard for a visit & she immediately took to Ellis. We said she was a keeper and it was always so lovely to see her out & about. RIP sweet girl,” joined a third. “Awww so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you at TVP and everyone involved with caring for her. Sending love and hugs to everyone,” expressed a fourth.