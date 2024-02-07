King Charles has cancer. Can this make astrologer Nostradamus' predictions true?

Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that King Charles is facing a battle with cancer at the age of 75. The monarch will temporarily step back from public duties for treatment but hopes to return soon. The palace’s disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered centuries of British history and tradition in which the secrecy of the monarch’s health has reigned. (AP)

Nostradamus' resurfaced prediction:

Nostradamus, a 16th-century French astrologer, foresaw royal turmoil in his 1555 text "Les Propheties." The prediction suggests the King might be abdicated, with Prince Harry potentially taking the throne. Nostradamus mentioned the "King of the Isles" being "driven out by force" and replaced by someone unexpected.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Insight from author Mario Reading:

British author Mario Reading, in his book 'Nostradamus: The Complete Prophesies for the Future,' explained that the people might force out the King due to disapproval of his divorce. Reading stated, "A man will replace who never expected to be king."

Nostradamus' track record:

Nostradamus has a history of accurate predictions about British Royals, including the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 at around the age of 96, according to Reading.

Prince Harry's return amid father's health:

Prince Harry, King Charles' estranged son, arrived in London on Tuesday after the cancer diagnosis. While the health situation may encourage reconciliation between father and son, healing the rift with Prince William, the heir to the throne, remains a challenge.

Family dynamics and challenges:

Royal watchers suggest that Charles's health could be a catalyst for a reunion between father and son. However, reconciling with Prince William may prove more difficult due to the ongoing tensions from Harry's departure from royal life.

In uncertain times, the convergence of King Charles' health battle and Nostradamus' intriguing predictions adds a layer of speculation to the future of the British monarchy.