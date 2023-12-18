Could Kate Middleton's role as 'peacemaker' ease the divide between the Sussexes and the royal family?

The year 2023 began with a bitter divide between the British royal family and the Sussexes, who had left their royal duties and moved to the US. King Charles calls upon Kate Middleton to bridge the divide with the Sussexes(File)

But according to recent reports, there might be a chance for reconciliation soon. Some insiders say that King Charles, who ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s death, is eager to end this conflict for good, and has asked Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales to act as the “peacemaker.”

InTouch Weekly reported that royal insiders revealed that “Shortly after the book [Endgame]’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air.” But this was not a spontaneous gesture from Kate. It was actually Charles who urged her to do so.

“This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

The reason why Charles had to resort to Kate was that many members of the royal family had cut off communication with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker.”

This was not the first time that Kate had to play ‘peacemaker’ role

In 2022, the Princess of Wales was also involved in trying to repair the strained relationship between William and Harry before William’s birthday, and then again, with the new core four of Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate in early 2023.

In her biography of Camilla, royal writer Angela Levin claimed in March 2023 that Kate had been the “peacemaker” by smoothing things over with Prince William and Charles, and also by befriending Queen Camilla.

2022 was a remarkable year for the royal family, with both triumphs and tragedies. Royal author Tina Brown chronicles the events that shaped the royal family, from the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death, to the fallout between William and Harry, the controversies of Prince Andrew, and the legacy of Queen Elizabeth in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil.