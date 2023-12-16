Meghan Markle 'could return' to the royal family under this condition

Meghan Markle could return to the royal family under an unlikely condition, a royal expert said. Tom Quinn, author of Scandals of the ‘Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly’ claimed that the Duchess of Sussex could return. Meghan Markle News: Meghan Markle arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

Tom Quinn said, "I think it's possible that Meghan could return but I think she would physically have to live in England and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal Family does best. I don't think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal Family to completely change. They just can't do it, I just don't think they will."

The royal expert also pointed to a telephone conversation between Prince Harry and his father King Charles on the latter's 75 birthday as the mark of a potential detente, saying, "It may well be that Harry's realised that, in a way, Harry needs the Royal Family more than the Royal Family needs Harry and I think he will begin to realise that. Although it's very difficult for him to square that with his relationship with Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California in the United States. Their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan detailed their relationship, marriage and eventual departure from the royal family. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry targeted several senior royals deepening the rift. Earlier Prince Harry had voiced his hope that he will enjoy a strong reconciliation with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William in the future.

This comes as a London court ruling found Prince Harry to be a victim of phone hacking and other unlawful acts by Mirror Group journalists with the knowledge of their editors. The court's ruling said among the editors who knew about the "widespread" unlawful behaviour was Piers Morgan- Daily Mirror editor from 1996 to 2004.