Kate Middleton dated Rupert Finch before meeting Prince William. Who is he?

Before meeting Prince William, Kate Middleton was linked to her University of St. Andrews classmate Rupert Finch who she reportedly dated for less than a year before splitting. The brief relationship is portrayed in the sixth and final season of The Crown. Even after marrying Prince William, Rupert Finch and Kate Middleton remained friendly as he was invited to their royal wedding in 2011. Here’s everything to know about Rupert Finch The Crown's Rupert Finch: Kate Middleton's former partner Rupert Finch is seen. (File)

Rupert Finch was Kate Middleton's senior

He was a senior when he met Kate Middleton at the University of St. Andrews. The dated for under a year, reports claimed.

Rupert Finch is a lawyer

After graduating from the University of St. Andrews, Rupert Finch went on to graduate from the College of Law in Guildford. He works as a lawyer at a firm in London, as per Hello! magazine.

Rupert Finch attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding

Rupert Finch was invited to Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011.

Rupert Finch is married to Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs

In 2013, Rupert Finch married Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Cirencester. Natasha Rufus Isaacs is the daughter of Simon Rufus Isaacs and Melinda Victoria Rufus Isaacs. Natasha is the founder of a fashion company called Beulah London. Kate Middleton has also been seen wearing some of the dresses of the brand.

Rupert Finch has three children

Rupert and Natasha have welcomed three children together, daughters Georgia, Cienna and India. On her daughter India’s birth in June 2020, Natasha spoke to Hello! magazine, saying, “My business and the social mission we support has a lot of links to India. Rupert and I always loved the name India, it was the only name we both agreed on. We had it picked out a while ago.”