This royal tradition keeps Prince William- Kate separated on Christmas morning

The British royal family has some very, very bizarre traditions and one of them dictates that men and women eat separately on Christmas morning. We aren't joking! While Christmas remains a busy holiday for the royal family as they send out cards to the public, traditionally spend their time at Sandringham House, attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene, followed by a lively game of charades after lunch, strange traditions are also a part of the celebrations. Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service" at Westminster Abbey in London with their children.(AFP)

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, Christmas morning is usually subject to a gender divide, owing to which Prince William and Kate Middleton will be sipping their coffee in separate rooms.

“On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee delivered to their rooms—the Queen’s tray is delivered at exactly 9:00 a.m.,” Darren McGrady said as per a UK media report.

“The male royals, meanwhile, come downstairs to the dining room for a hearty breakfast at 8:30 a.m., with eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers, and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11:00 a.m. church service at St Mary Magdalene. When they return, it’s straight into pre-lunch drinks," the ex-royal chef added.

The tradition may sound like old-fashioned gender separation but the Mirror reported that “this tradition may have arisen because women were taking more time to get ready in the morning, which would explain why they ate breakfast in their rooms.”

On what royals do during Christmas, Darren McGrady said, "The first time the Royals congregate on Christmas Eve is for afternoon tea at 4pm, often in the ornate Sandringham saloon under its exquisitely painted ceilin. It involves a large cake, usually a ginger cake or honey and cream sponge; a fruit cake would clash with the following day’s Christmas cake. Small cakes and scones feature alongside finger sandwiches (crusts off, served in squares) filled with ham and English mustard, Sage Derby cheese and Branston Pickle or Coronation chicken, with a pot of Earl Grey tea."