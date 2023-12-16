Piers Morgan vs Sussexes: Prince Harry ‘wants to end royal family, if slapped…'

UK broadcaster Piers Morgan accused Prince Harry of wanting to bring down the monarchy. The Duke of Sussex “wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped him around his California-tanned face”, the former editor of the Daily Mirror said after Prince Harry called on the Metropolitan Police to investigate Mirror Group Newspapers following a court ruling that he had been a victim of phone hacking. The practice was “widespread and habitual” at the publisher’s three titles from 1998 and remained “extensive” from 2006 until 2011, the court noted in its judgement. Prince Harry news: TV personality Piers Morgan.(Reuters)

Prince Harry said that he was a “dragon slayer” after securing a partial victory in his claim against MGN. The former royal family member also vowed to continue his crusade against the tabloid press.

“The court has found that Mirror Group’s principle board directors, their legal department, senior executives, and editors, such as Piers Morgan, clearly knew about or were involved in these illegal activities. Between them, they even went as far as lying under oath to Parliament, during the Leveson Inquiry, to the stock exchange, and to us all ever since," Prince Harry said.

In retaliation, Piers Morgan said that Prince Harry had ”repeatedly trashed his family in public for hundreds of millions of dollars” and his “outrage at media intrusion into the private lives of the Royal family is only matched by his own ruthless, greedy, and hypocritical enthusiasm for doing it himself. He demands accountability for the press but refuses to accept any for himself for smearing the Royal family, his own family, as a bunch of callous racists without producing a shred of proof to support those disgraceful claims.”

“He also says he’s on a mission to reform the media, when it’s become clear his real mission, along with his wife, is to destroy the British monarchy," the TV presenter claimed.

What was the case about?

Prince Harry sued MGN over 148 articles which he alleged had been obtained illegally. Prince Harry claimed that instead of properly investigating, the process “was concealed from the board, from Parliament in 2007 and 2011, from the Leveson Inquiry, from shareholders, and from the public for years.”

What MGN said on the ruling?

An MGN spokesman said, “We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago. Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation.”