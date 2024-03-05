Gary Goldsmith responds to claims that he upset family with Celebrity Big Brother appearance: ‘I absolutely adore…’

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has defended his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother as a contestant. Sources told The Sun that his sister, Carole Middleton, is “infuriated” about his participation and is afraid secrets might be spilled on the show. However, Goldsmith has now said, "I absolutely adore my family". Gary Goldsmith responds to claims that he upset his family with Celebrity Big Brother participation (Big Brother UK screenshot/YouTube)

Goldsmith, 58, will appear in the series alongside the likes of Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh. During the opening episode, Celebrity Big Brother contestant Fern Britton said she believed Goldsmith was “brave” to appear on the show. Kate's uncle responded to this, saying he loves his family.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Host AJ Odudu asked Goldsmith during the show whether Kate would be watching it. "If she is sitting behind a sofa, yes!" Goldsmith responded to this, adding, “It'll be a nice one in a nice house somewhere, I can guarantee that!"

An insider previously told The Sun, “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael – they aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Is Kate Middleton OK?

Kate is now reportedly recuperating after an abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. Kensington Palace has confirmed that she is not returning to royal duties until after Easter, at least.

Reiterating its original statement, the Palace said last week, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

Kate received medical treatment at The London Clinic on January 16. This is the same hospital where King Charles’ surgery for an enlarged prostate was performed.

Kate is believed to have come back to Adelaide Cottage, and is now resting. She lives with her husband, Prince William, as well as their three children in the Windsor cottage.