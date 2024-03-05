Who is Gary Goldsmith? Kate Middleton’s uncle enters Celebrity Big Brother, ‘infuriates’ family

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has entered this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother as a contestant. This comes after widespread speculation over whether or not he would participate. Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle enters Celebrity Big Brother (Big Brother UK screenshot/YouTube)

Goldsmith entered the house in the first episode on Monday, March 4. The show is back for the first time since 2018.

Goldsmith was seen on stage alongside two hosts – AJ Odudu and Will Best. On being asked if Kate would be watching the show, Goldsmith replied, “If she is, it will be from behind the couch.” He described the couch as “a nice one in a nice house”.

Who is Gary Goldsmith?

Goldsmith, 58, is a millionaire businessman and the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother, Carole Middleton. He reportedly owns a recruitment business.

"Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills, and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it's really like being related to the future king and queen,” a source told The Sun.

In the house during the show, Goldsmith will live amongst Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin, music manager Louis Walsh and Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

In a teaser that aired before Goldsmith entered the house, he said of Kate, “She is simply perfect. First time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’ Very normal.”

Goldsmith was a guest at the royal wedding in 2011. He notably also attended niece Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding. It was reported that Goldsmith’s sister, Carole, and her husband, Michael, were unhappy as rumours were rife that he would be a part of the show.

Insiders told The Sun that Carole is “infuriated” and is afraid Goldsmith could expose royal secrets on the show. “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael – they aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress,” a source told The Sun.