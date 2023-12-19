Kate's uncle was going to write a book on Prince Harry-Meghan but she told him…

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is writing a book on his business endeavours after requests to omit mentions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from his memoir, UK's Daily Express reported. Gary Goldsmith was originally planning to write a tell-all book which would include details of the royal family feud with the Sussexes. Now, he has chosen to not write the book, the report claimed. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is seen. (AP)

“Gary is now focused on writing a book about his business ventures and how he became so successful. Writing about private family secrets or including details about a feud with Harry and Meghan just didn’t make sense following all the antics that have gone on in recent years. It’s best to put that chapter well and truly behind them," it claimed.

Gary Goldsmith had first spoken about penning his memoir back in 2013, having amassed a £30 million fortune through his IT business. He initially said that he wouldn’t reveal any secrets that might embarrass Kate Middleton and Prince William but later changed his mind.

“Members of the Middleton family reached out to make sure there wasn’t going to be any surprises. Harry and Meghan will be relieved by the news that Gary has decided to focus his new book on his business ventures instead. There was a fear that it could have triggered a second book from the Sussexes in retaliation," the report claimed.

“There were plans to include details about the Sussexes but that has now been shelved. There is no point fanning the flames,” it added.

Earlier, OK! magazine reported that Kate Middleton’s uncle was writing a book which subsequently triggered several hilarious fake AI books being uploaded to Amazon. Following this, Gary Goldsmith said, "I want to take legal action against those publishing fake news for putting words in my mouth.” Amazon has since removed the books from its online platform.