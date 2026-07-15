The U.S. and Iran Reckon With Shrinking Options to End the War

“Iran basically thinks that it can attack enough vessels that they’ll effectively suppress shipping in the strait,” said Rosemary Kelenic, director of Middle East program at Defense Priorities, a Washington think tank. “Trump seems to think the U.S. has found a way to get significant quantities of oil out of Hormuz, even if the Iranians don’t cooperate.”

For Washington, the challenge is to find a way to slip out of that knot, by degrading Iranian military sites that threaten shipping and by curtailing Iran’s oil exports from the Gulf with a reimposed naval blockade. The strategy had limited success early in the conflict, but it might show better results as the toll on Iran mounts.

For Tehran, the immediate task is to maintain its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, using its battered but still formidable array of small boats and antiship missiles to block oil tankers and other ships from exiting the Persian Gulf. Achieving such an aim would raise the pressure on Trump, as it did after the war began in March, but there is less time now before U.S. voters go to the polls.

Each side has concluded its best course is to resume the conflict at a low level while waiting for the other to buckle, analysts said. “It’s really about endurance now,” said Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow specializing in Iran at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

President Trump would prefer a resolution before the November midterm elections and before oil prices surge back to painful levels for Americans. Tehran is hoping it can outlast Trump before a reimposed U.S. naval blockade cripples its already reeling economy—and without provoking another large-scale American and Israeli attack aimed at toppling the Islamic government.

WASHINGTON—With the U.S. and Iran slugging it out over the Strait of Hormuz again, each nation is running out of time to achieve its goals. The question is whose clock expires first.

The U.S. has cleared shipping lanes off the southern Hormuz coast of Oman to help commercial vessels move in and out of the Gulf. Over the past two months, U.S. forces have helped more than 800 ships sail through the narrow waterway, the American military has said.

As the ceasefire has crumbled in recent days, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps managed to hit and disable ships using the southern route with its missiles and drones, killing and injuring crew members and alarming shipping companies. Tehran wants ships to go through the strait’s northern passage, which hugs Iran’s coast.

The attacks are threatening to choke off traffic and once again raise oil prices, after they returned briefly to prewar levels last month.

Prices for Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.7% to $84.73 a barrel on Tuesday and are up more than 11% over the past two days. It is still far below the highest levels reached at the beginning of the war, when prices breached $100 a barrel.

U.S. strikes that restarted last week continued Tuesday, said the U.S. military, which added that its “forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.” The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and shipping resumed Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. has used jet fighters, drones, and attack helicopters flying over the Strait to intercept Iranian weapons and boats before they can hit ships sailing along the Omani shore. But with Iran firing its coastal-defense cruise missiles from close range, some recent Iranian attacks came too fast to stop, a senior U.S. official said.

The Pentagon could potentially dedicate guided-missile destroyers to the navigation effort, positioning them alongside tankers and other ships exiting the Gulf to shoot down Iranian missiles. But a convoy operation is impractical with the blockade in full force, U.S. officials say. The destroyers are needed in the Gulf of Oman to help prevent ships from traveling to and from Iranian ports, the officials added.

The ticking clock that both sides face as the fighting resumes in some ways favors Tehran, as long as it can keep the conflict contained.

“They don’t want to escalate to the point where escalation would get out of control, where Trump is out of options other than more extreme military options,” Azizi said.

Although the blockade is likely to further harm Iran’s economy, Tehran has shown it can absorb such costs already and is now seeking to reconstitute missile arsenals and air defenses that have been badly degraded during the conflict.

The U.S. is unlikely to be able to stop Iran from threatening shipping in the strait without a sharp increase in its military effort, which it won’t risk for reasons rooted in domestic politics, said Alan Eyre, a former senior State Department negotiator with Iran who is now at the Middle East Institute, in a social-media post Tuesday.

With the U.S. elections looming, Iran still has to worry that Trump might escalate attacks, seeking a clear-cut victory instead of allowing the conflict to continue through the midterms.

But such a strategy would carry heavy risks for Trump, analysts said. Iran would likely retaliate against U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf and even against Israel. The U.S. is facing shortages of interceptors that are critical for knocking out incoming Iranian missiles, making it dicier for Trump to stretch the clock.

Write to David S. Cloud at david.cloud@wsj.com and Shelby Holliday at shelby.holliday@wsj.com