Prince George's extremely expensive school 'decided' by Prince William-Kate

Prince George’s school has reportedly been decided by his parents. His mother Kate Middleton is said to have had the final say. Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have been deciding between two of the country’s most costly boarding schools. Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.(Reuters)

Earlier, the couple were spotted with Prince George visiting Eton College, in Berkshire. The famous all-boys school is known for its illustrious alumni which includes Prince William and Prince Harry themselves. But the school is reportedly extremely expensive.

But later, reports claimed that Kate Middleton was touring Marlborough College in Wiltshire which is also a costly school that she herself attended as a teen. Now, it was reported by Life&Style Mag that Kate Middleton had the final say with respect to Prince George's school.

The magazine reported, "After years of discussion and heated debate between William, Kate and King Charles III, the family have made a choice. While the royal family expected that George would follow in William's footsteps, Kate got the final say - They’ll both be students at Marlborough. This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school. Kate has fond memories of her time there and feels it’s a better fit for her children."

It is still not known if Prince Louis will later follow in his sibling's footsteps in attending Marlborough College, which costs £15,665 per term. Princess Eugenie has also attended the expensive school. The outlet also reported that Kate Middleton had long been keen that her kids had a more "normal upbringing" than their father Prince William did.