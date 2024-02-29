Palace was ‘very clear’ about Kate Middleton's health; ‘disappearance’ conspiracy theories busted

Considering how wildly the internet had descended into a blown-out mayhem about Kate Middleton allegedly ‘missing’, the Palace had to step it up. In a rare revelation, Kensington Palace has interrupted the memeing party held by the internet for the last few months and addressed the subject of recovery timeline despite having previously laid out a ‘very clear’ map. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service. (Dan Charity/pool photo via AP)(AP)

Princess Kate's spokesperson rose to the occasion to burst these ‘conspiracy theories’ for once and for all: “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton's health recovery timeline in January 2024:

Although the internet has been churning memes out of Kate Middleton's ‘disappearance’ since she was hospitalised for her pre-planned abdominal surgery, rumours skyrocketed to a higher dimension when Prince William unexpectedly pulled out of a memorial service celebrating his late godfather on Tuesday.

Conspiracy theories about her missing in action took flight. While some claimed that she was in hiding due to a hairdo transformation gone wrong, others speculated that she'd probably enrolled into the Princess Protection Program, as Demi Lovato's fictional royal highness did in the 2009 Disney film.

These rumours continued to consume social media trends despite another royal source coming to the rescue earlier to highlight that she'd been “doing well”.

Netizens were even willing to go as far as breaking One Direction out of their hiatus and set them out on a search party looking for the Princess of Wales. Nevertheless, just as One Direction reunion plans seem to be resting well, Kate Middleton is keeping the scene light as per the initial wishes of her personal medical information remaining private.

If you expect another sound word on her whereabouts, here's a reminder from Kensington Palace. Further updates will follow only on “Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share”, quoted directly from the original Instagram post of January 2024.