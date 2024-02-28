Prince William skips royal ceremony due to ‘personal matter’, sparking health concerns about Kate Middleton

Prince Williams' last moment decision to pull out of a planned appearance at a Thanksgiving Service in Windsor has sparked concern over health of Kate Middleton's health. Concerns and speculations have skyrocketed after Kensington Palace cited personal matter as the reason. FILE PHOTO: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, is seen at The Mall opposite to Marlborough road, following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Anthony Upton/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

The event aimed to commemorate the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes, who passed away last January and held a special connection as William’s godfather.

The unexpected development comes as Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, remains secluded at Windsor to recover from abdominal surgery. While the Palace maintains that Kate "continues to be doing well," the Prince's sudden withdrawal has fueled speculation about a potential link to his wife's recovery.

Where is Kate Middleton?

The Palace aide attempted to allay concerns by affirming Kate's positive progress but offered little detail. The Duchess has deliberately kept a low profile since undergoing surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic. Notably, her last public appearance was during the royal family's Christmas Day walk to church from Sandringham House.

Kensington Palace has maintained a limited disclosure regarding Kate's recovery, emphasizing that regular updates will not be provided. When the surgery was initially announced, the Palace stated that she was unlikely to resume public duties until after Easter.

Kate Middleton's absence sparks conspiracy theories

Palace's silence on Kate's health and absence from public light has triggered several bizarre conspiracy theories online pertaining to her whereabouts.

Many are even speculating that she has a BBL done, Brazilian butt lift.

Though there are no facts to these insinuations Kate's absence from public life has been a cause of concern and a mystery for the royal family followers.

Kensington Palace statement on Kate's health

Kate has chosen to keep her medical condition private, as expressed by the Palace: “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

This intriguing development coincides with King Charles facing health challenges, forcing him to withdraw from public engagements due to an undisclosed form of cancer treatment.

Queen Camilla has continued her busy schedule, leaving Prince William to navigate his commitments while prioritizing his young family. The Prince's recent modification of his timetable, coupled with the unexpected withdrawal from the memorial service, intensifies curiosity surrounding Kate Middleton's recovery and the potential impact on the royal family's public engagements. As speculations abound, the mystery surrounding Kate's whereabouts deepens, leaving royal enthusiasts eagerly awaiting any updates.