Kate Middleton disappearance conspiracy sparks crazy Internet theories

ByAshima Grover
Feb 28, 2024 09:45 PM IST

Where is the Princess of Wales? The internet seems to have an idea (or one too many).

To steer clear of all sorts of doubts, Kensington Palace announced the assurance on January 17 that Kate Middleton had undergone her planned abdominal surgery. While she hoped to keep her medical details private, it was observed that she would be coming back home after the needed 10-14-day hospital stay had concluded. The original statement reminded the public that the Princess of Wales would only resume public duties after Easter. However, even with over a month since the statement hit the internet, she's stayed put behind the camera, urging the internet to ignite its fierce love for conspiracies yet again.

Britain's Kate Middleton has allegedly gone 'missing'. Internet finds answers by memeing the situation. (Reuters)
Having stayed out of the public purview since December 2023, Middleton has got the internet brewing with crazy theories about her whereabouts. Even all jokes aside, her husband, Prince William, seemingly pulled out of a royal event on Tuesday, harping about a “personal matter”. Without a second thought, this turn of events prompted a similar train of thought among all internet users - “Had Kate Middleton's health worsened?” These considerate echoes were quickly put to rest when a royal source reached out to numerous publications to confirm that she was indeed “doing well”.

As soon as the positive news was floated to the public, darker considerations were put aside only for the internet to gamble away on memes as a coping mechanism. Here's what Kate Middleton has been up to, according to the internet:

Conspiracy theory about the alleged Kate Middleton disappearance

From undergoing the BBL cosmetic procedure to growing out bangs or grappling with a hair colour disaster, the Kate Middleton conspiracy theory has us believing that she's everywhere but nowhere.

X (formerly Twitter) users have also considered her to have channelled her inner Disney princess era and enrolled into “the princess protection program” (referring to the Demi Lovato-Selena Gomez starrer 2009 film). Or could she be prepping for a bombshell “reveal on Masked Singer”? These crazy theories have no end.

Another set of royal enthusiasts also see the potential in this alleged Kate Middleton missing conspiracy to become the plot of The Crown Season 7.

With all said and done, another tweet has also kicked off a nostalgic heartbreak, reporting of the One Direction reunion. The 1D boys are supposedly now off “wandering around London singing the 2010s classic hit “What Makes You Beautiful” in the hope they can find her”.

Some netizens have even claimed to have spotted her at the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in Glasglow, which appears to look ‘like a Meth Lab’, undoubtedly leaving parents outraged and demanding refunds.

Regardless of how incongruously fitted she may seem at these events worldwide, these conspiracy theories keep getting weirder. If Kate Middleton wasn't already severely exhausted from her medical treatment, she's probably having a crisis now looking at these internet trends.

