K-drama fans, it's time to update your binge list with newcomers. May 2024 promises a multi-genre treat that will keep you busy for the entire month. From tales of the uber-wealthy in Super Rich in Korea to refreshingly honest conversations in Frankly Speaking, new shows are set to have you hooked to Netflix screens for a while. So, grab your snacks, settle in, and prepare to check off your list according to your taste. New K-dramas coming to Netflix in May 2024: Super Rich in Korea to Frankly Speaking and more

K-dramas coming to Netflix in May 2024

The 8 Show

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Joon

Release date on Netflix- May 17th, 2024

Plot: The multi-starrer show The 8 marks the much-awaited comeback of industry-known faces. But don't mistake it for a usual drama; it features a variety show that invites 8 people in need of money. Does it ring a bell? Yes, the concept is somewhat similar to Squid Game, albeit with a different approach. Adapted from Bae Jin Soo’s webtoon 'Money Game,' the show pits contestants against each other to win a cash grand prize of 44.8 billion won, but they must last 100 days.

Frankly Speaking

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Go Kyung Po, Kang Han Na, Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun

Release Date: May 1

Plot: the new K-drama has already hit Netflix screens with its fresh storyline. According to Netflix's synopsis, 'A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him onto her variety show.'

Song Ki Baek, a young broadcaster, sees his career derailed after he starts losing control of his words. However, things take a turn after he is invited by On Joo Woo, a writer for a popular TV variety show."

Super Rich in Korea

Genre: Lifestyle

Hosts: BamBam, Mimi, Jo Se Ho

Netflix Release Date: May 7th, 2024

Plot: After the success of Single’s Inferno, expectations are high for this new reality series on Netflix. Hosted by GOT7's Bambam, Mimi, and Jo Se Ho, the show is already attracting attention for its premise: uncovering the luxurious lifestyles of South Korea’s wealthiest residents. What’s even more interesting is that the show won’t just focus on the country’s natives as its guest list reads like a list of “Asian Met Gala including Singaporean millionaires, prominent figures from the Arab world akin to the Kardashians, royalty from Pakistan, and Italian fashion icons.”

The Atypical family

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi

Netflix release date: May 4th, 2024

Plot: “Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.” It's been a while since Netflix has treated fans to a good fantasy drama, and it seems like the wait is finally over. Jan Ki Yong is making a comeback as Bok Gwi Joo, along with his family who have superpower abilities that are fading due to a chronic disease. Their lives change when he crosses paths with Chun Woo Hee’s character Do Da Hae.