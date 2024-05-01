K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN's latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE was shockingly discovered dumped in bulk on the streets of Japan, leaving fans in disbelief. The idol group, renowned for their insanely synchronised performances, released this highly anticipated album just two days ago along with a music video for the title track, MAESTRO. Global fans are outraged by this incident and are criticizing others who purchased the album only to discard it disrespectfully. K-pop stars SEVENTEEN's latest album thrown away in bulk on Japan's streets; 'feel free to take...(Pic- Pledis Entertainment, X)

SEVENTEEN's new album bulk dumped on Japan’s streets

The post, which has garnered over a million views, has now gone viral on social media, sparking debate within the fandom over such "intolerant" behaviour, even if it was done out of love by fans to boost album sales. One Japanese fan expressed remorse, writing, “To all Japanese CARATS, I apologize for this sudden situation. I'm writing this late at night because there's something I want to address. Recently, a post appeared on TikTok stating that a large number of Seventeen albums were being discarded on the streets of Shibuya.”

A sign near the place where the albums were dumped read, “Feel free to take any you want,” and fans speculate that people bought the albums in bulk for the photo cards and codes to resell them. This was a heartbreaking moment for many Carats who were dismayed to see how people were using commercial tactics for profit instead of appreciating the hard work put in by the idols. Early reports also suggest that many fans were unable to buy the albums due to them being out of stock, making the sight of them being thrown on the streets even more upsetting.

“It's disheartening to hear about the albums of SEVENTEEN being thrown away. The effort and dedication that the members pour into their music should not be taken lightly.” Wrote a fan on X (formerly Twitter). “They need to limit how many a person can buy. These sellers need to stop buying in bulk. And it’s time just to sell photo cards and not whole albums.” Another chimed in.

SEVENTEEN sets sales record with 17 IS RIGHT THERE

Just yesterday, Hanteo Chart released a report stating that the K-pop group's latest album broke multiple records and achieved an unbeatable feat by selling an astounding 2,260,906 copies on its release day. As a result, the album secured the top spot on the daily album chart. Additionally, the album's title track, "Maestro," has already gained popularity on TikTok and Reels. It has topped iTunes' Worldwide Song chart and claimed the first position on the 'Top Song' chart in 32 countries/regions.