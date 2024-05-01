Vanderpump Rules 12 is done for the summer, shuts down filming after cast suffers ‘rough and intense..’

The hit reality show Vanderpump Rules is hitting pause. Yes, you heard that right. After a season dominated by the explosive "Scandoval" cheating scandal, the Bravo show is officially shutting down the production on filming this summer. Exhausted cast members are reportedly in dire need of a break following a "rough and intense" few seasons, leaving thirsty viewers to wonder what the future holds for Lisa Vanderpump's SUR crew. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 9 Preview: Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are hatching plans of their own in their mess of an estranged relationship that continues to incite contentious misfires.(Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules hits production pause

According to a recent report by Page Six, fans of the popular reality series will have to wait longer than expected for the next season, as filming for Season 12 has been paused unexpectedly. Normally, filming for the hit Bravo show occurs during the summer months, but this year production has been halted to allow the cast to recover from the intense drama surrounding the 'Scandoval' incident, which left the entire crew surprised.

Vanderpump Rules to delay filming due to ‘Scandoval’ incident

An insider revealed that the decision to delay filming was made to give the cast time to process and overcome the fallout from this dramatic event. “Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the source mentioned. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

What was the ‘Scandoval’ incident?

Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal blew up during Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules and shocked fans everywhere. Sandoval was revealed to have cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with one of Ariana's close friends, Raquel Leviss. Once the scandal was captured on camera, it became a major focus of the season, overshadowing other storylines and significantly reducing their screen time.

“Producers are excited to catch up with everyone when cameras eventually go back up,” the insider said.

When will Vanderpump Rules season 12 resume shooting?

While it is still unclear as of now, TMZ earlier reported that the show might get back on its filming schedule later this year. Meanwhile, the break will allow other members of the cast time to reflect on their journey, potentially bringing fresh storylines to the show. Ariana Madix, on the other hand, is gearing up for the shoot of Love Island USA and is still considering whether or not to return to the Emmy-nominated show.

“Our show has always thrived, it’s always at its best when it is at its most authentic and its most real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and be authentic in order for it to make sense for me,” she was heard saying this at a book festival. “So that’s the question I would be asking myself going into it.” She added.