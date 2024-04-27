Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 14: Tom Sandoval sobs out troubles, reveals who stood by him through it all | Preview

The upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 14 is bound to be a teary affair as many cast members are fighting their demons while also squabbling with each other in their own ways, like always. With Lala Kent's birthday approaching, another social gathering is on the cards, just like more contentious drama is. Is she planning to ditch one of her guests? Still from the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 14 preview.(Bravo)

What pushed Tom to the edge with his several emotional breakdowns? Who's had this back since the beginning? Several of these questions will be answered as the Bravo reality TV title makes it back on time.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 14 release date and time

Episode 14 is ready to air on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The next VPR Rules Season 11 episode will have Lisa Vanderpump meet up with the girls struggling to build up their business. The new episode will premiere on Bravo at 8/7 c. Stream it on Peacock the next day.

Also read | Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 13: James Kennedy spills on Jax Taylor's ‘checkered past’ | Watch sneak peek| Watch sneak peek

What to expect from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 14?

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are pulling up short on time and are behind schedule to open their sandwich shop, Something About Her. Amid all sorts of trials and tribulations the duo faces, they've seemingly encountered a fallout with their chef consultant, Penny. While they have trouble seeing eye to eye with Penny, Lisa Vanderpump pops in to share her two cents on the situation, especially due to her “good relationship” with the chef.

Lisa fears that Katie and Ariana's restaurant may never open if they part ways with Penny now.

On the other side of the drama, Scheana Shay, who's working on her upcoming show, crosses paths with Tom Sandoval at Kyle Chan's store, and the initial reaction isn't one of happiness. It's like Sandoval is out on a mission to sneak into everyone's bad books.

Previously on VPR, he overturned all joy at the cast pool party. He was embroiled in a row with his supposed friend, Scheana Shay - who seemingly took a dig at his affair with Rachel Leviss in her song, Apples. Instead of taking the highway, he took a low blow at Shay, addressing her as the “other woman.” The scene ended with tears in Scheana's eyes, but the roles have reversed this time as Sandoval has no way out but to look her in the eye.

Apologising to Scheana, Tom once again extends his hand of friendship as they partner up for Chan's upcoming whiskey launch party in San Francisco. Yet again, Kyle comes to Tom's rescue and breaks the ice between the two. Soon enough, all bridges are mended, and Scheana's heart also warms up at the thought of Tom's extended loyalty to her all this while.

Addressing her inner turmoil about being divided at the thought of having to pick either side of the conflict between Ariana and Tom, Scheana lays all the cards out.

Meanwhile, Tom also breaks composure in his confessional, talking about Kyle Chan as his rock through it all. “Kyle, very specifically, has been there for me through this whole thing more than anybody,” Sandoval acknowledges, his eyes well up.

As the whole ordeal makes Tom emotional, he's ready to stand guard and do whatever it takes to repay the favour to his friend. “Dude literally like … saved my life... One of the coolest motherf***ers on the planet,” Tom says of Kyle.

Tom seems to be getting back on track with some of his friends, but with Lala Kent's birthday approaching, the undeniable inevitability of more VPR hot mess inches closer, too.

Ariana and Daniel Wai's long-distance relationship also secures some screentime. While dishing on their upcoming trip to San Francisco, the couple also divulges the “good and bad” of their relationship. Madix plays her part in trying to convince her partner to relocate to Los Angeles, but it looks like the couple still needs some time to address the arrangement more privately.