Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 8: Ariana Madix-Tom Sandoval crossfire heats up in midseason trailer

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 may have turned out to be a dry spell in the larger scheme of things, but with ex-partners Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval at each other's throats under the same roof, the mega dose of glib drama quotient goes on. The Emmy-nominated American reality TV series on Bravo has hit its midseason peak. And so, a new trailer hinting at all the melodrama has teased how the topsy-turvy dynamics between the cast will flesh out the journey ahead. With Tom Sandoval's potential new romantic interest possibly dropping by the pool party, and issues around his assistant Ann Maddox still vexing as ever, the new episode has a lot of ground to cover. Here's what you can expect from the eighth episode, releasing next week: Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiered on Bravo TV on January 30.(Instagram/ lalakent)

Vanderpump Season 11 Midseason Trailer

Season 11 has been centred around Ariana and Tom still sharing the same roof despite the past “Scandoval” moment. After his betrayal, Sandoval is still mending bridges. While his relationship with Ariana has gone ice-cold, he still attempts to pull his friends back into his corner.

The midseason preview captures Tom Schwartz playing the diplomatic centre as he does his best to convince others that Sandoval “is not a trash person. He's a good person who did a trash thing.” But Ariana obviously doesn't buy into it and is ticked off by everything her ex has done to “A trash thing.” The future episodes will also tackle the brewing love triangle between Schwartz, Katie Maloney and Tori Keeth.

Tom has plans to bury the hatchet, but Ariana is clearly still hurting a lot and doesn't intend to speak to him, believing that he wouldn't even care if she “died in a ditch.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date

The upcoming episode, Peaks and Valleys, will drop on Bravo on Tuesday, March 19, at 8 pm ET. The Bravo original series can also be watched on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu+ Live TV. As for online streaming, the new VPR episode will be available on Peacock the next day. UK audience can tune into Hayu to watch the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 8: What to expect?

A previously released teaser of the next episode brought Tom Sandoval's assistant, Ann Maddox, back into the conversation. Sandoval will take flak for putting Ann through tasks that arenot part of her job description. As Ariana gets ready to host Scheana Shay at her place, she walks in on Ann cleaning up Sandoval's mess after the pool party. Pointing out that she shouldn't be doing that, Ariana, too, remains clueless about Ann's role. From “housekeeping” to taking “on like a mother role,” Ann has been mopping up after Sandoval.

In her March 12 appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Ariana teased that “there will be some developments" around Ann.

Bravo TV's reports also suggest that Tom's new love interest, Victoria Lee Robinson's arrival, is due sometime soon, possibly even next time we meet the cast members on Tuesday. The upcoming pool party at the former couple's Valley Village home will likely host the new lady in Tom's life. Tom Schwartz also feels stuck in the middle of this weird situation. Despite being “proud” of Tom for “putting himself out there,” his friend feels uncomfortable that he's doing it “under the same roof of the girl (he) cheated on.”