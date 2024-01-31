Ariana Madix's beau, Daniel Wai, makes his debut on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix's beau Daniel Wai has officially joined the Bravo-verse. In the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on January 30, Wai made his first appearance on the reality show, offering a much-needed pep talk to his girlfriend of nearly a year. Ariana Madix at the Season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on January 17, 2024,(AP)

As Ariana prepared to revisit Tom Sandoval's bar, TomTom, for the first time since his affair with former co-star Rachel "Raquel" Leviss was exposed last year, she FaceTimed the NYC trainer seeking words of encouragement.

Confronting the Past

"I'm feeling nervous," confessed the 38-year-old to Daniel during their phone conversation. “I'm going to TomTom tonight. I haven't been there since that night that all of that transpired.”

The scene shifts to a flashback of the Dancing With the Stars alum at the West Hollywood hotspot on March 1, 2023—the night she discovered her then-partner of nine years was cheating with her close friend.

Empowerment Amidst Heartbreak

During the show's confessional, the celebrity revealed her decision to return to TomTom was driven by a desire to support costar James Kennedy's DJ set, despite the daunting nature of the situation.

She emphasized, "I shouldn't have to make my life smaller because my ex Tom messed everything up." Ariana further expressed her hope that by revisiting the venue, she could create new memories and potentially strip it of its emotional power, viewing it simply as a bar.

In a heartwarming gesture, Daniel conveyed a cross-country message of support to his girlfriend.

"You've always got me," he assured Ariana, emphasizing that he would cheer her on from the sidelines. Ariana and Daniel marked their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April, following her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Continuing to stand by Ariana, Daniel showed his support as she made her Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in the renowned musical "Chicago" at The Ambassador Theatre on January 29, 2024.

Catch Vanderpump Rules every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

