What to expect from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere after “Scandoval”? Release date, time, cast and more

Much like any other American reality show, the Lisa Vanderpump starrer has also had audiences shook on a different level. The upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere will dive into the aftermath of shocking scandals that unfolded last season. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Bravo TV on January 30.(Instagram/ lalakent)

Here's a quick note on what the show is about for the unversed viewers. Vanderpump Rules is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (RHOBH) spin-off that first aired in 2013. It focusses on the Housewives fame eponymous TV personality's life, while also sneaking a look at the staff members of her many restaurants and bars in West Hollywood. Here's what we know about the new season of the soapy TV series.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 release date and time

The eleventh season of the RHOBH spin-off will premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 PM EST. The Bravo staple originally used to air on Wednesdays at 9 PM.

Peacock will also stream the new episodes a day after the Bravo TV premieres.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will slightly switch things up. Although the majority of cast members from the previous season are set to return for the new chapter of dramatic betrayals, some may not.

Leading the lot as always, OG Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumni Lisa Vanderpump will make her comeback. Other returning cast members include Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies.

Some former seasons' cast members are also expected to guest star in the new one. However, following the Season 10 cheating scandal, Raquel Leviss won't be coming back.

What to expect from the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere?

Season 10 witnessed a massive fallout after “Scandoval”, aka the infamous cheating scandal, broke out. Due to this heated twist, Raquel Leviss reportedly left the show early on. Despite the bad blood between longtime partners Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix due to the former's case of infidelity, they have found some common ground after all.

The upcoming season 11 premiere will instantly dive into the reasons why they've continued coinhabiting in addition to not having sold their home yet. The latest preview released by Bravo also grants a sneak peek into this ostensibly not so broken relationship.

If you can't access Bravo, you can also stream Vanderpump Rules on Peacock. VOD is also available on fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Availability may vary for certain regions.