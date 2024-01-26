Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef season 3 returns January 28; Mentor feuds and everything else teased so far

Chefs from all strings of life - social media, home and the professional front - raise their arms in war this January. The ultimate chef mentor trio of Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington returns to FOX on January 28 with a new season of the one-of-a-kind cooking competition. The American culinary reality show has been carefully curated with the best combination of skills and creativity all thanks to Ramsay's expert vision. Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef Season 4 has also been confirmed. Season 3 premieres on January 29 on Fox.(Instagram/ fox tv)

Co-produced by the collaborative effort put into it by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global, Next Level Chef's success speaks for itself. The series has already been renewed for a future fourth season as well. But, before embarking on that route, it's time to dig into the delectable dishes put together by the new batch of chefs who'll be gracing the season 3 set this Sunday.

Watch the Next Level Chef Season 3 first look:

Next Level Chef Season 3 release date and time

Following its old tradition set in place, the Next Level Chef Season 3 premiere will air on Sunday, on January 28, 2024 at 10 PM ET or 7 PM PT. Therefore, it will be broadcasted on FOX right after the NFC Championship game. Subsequent episodes, however, will switch trajectory after the special premiere. All remaining episodes will then premiere on FOX starting February 1 (Thursday), at 8 PM ET.

All new Next Level Chef episodes will also be made available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air on FOX.

Next Level Chef Season 3 plot, grand prize and filming location

Having been filmed in Ireland, the season 3 premiere will witness Gordon Ramsay leaving no stone unturned in finding the best home, pro, and social media chefs. Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington will join forces with him yet again as co-mentors of the culinary war. Each mentor will test the new contestants and recruit them to be a part of their teams.

While this may just be the beginning of a new battle, every episode will test these chefs' kitchen smarts, thus eliminating them one by one to find the deserving winner of the Next Level Chef title. In addition to the glory, the winner will also bag a whopping grand prize of $250,000. With stakes higher than ever, who will be the “food world's newest superstar”?

Next Level Chef Season 3 mentor feuds and team building

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Richard Blais also spoke up about the introduction of the audition process. He opened up about how each of the first three episodes will respectively focus on chefs from different genres, as mentioned before.

Competing as representatives from the particular genre, they will then see the mentors jump into a draft. This gives the trio an added advantage of knowing how these chefs will perform in the Next Level Chefs kitchens. It all leads up to the ultimate draft, which as Richard puts it, “gets a little heated this year”.

Further spilling the beans, Blais confirms that each one of the trio is intensely competitive, while also confirming that Gordon is a GOAT. Despite the heated competition spirit, Richard firmly established that they all have a code, “it's all about the food”, and it helps them set aside favoritism of any kind.

Other than being broadcasted on Fox, Next Level Chef is also available for streaming on Hulu, Tubi, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.