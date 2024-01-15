What's new on Hulu, Netflix and more? Five TV shows releasing between Jan 15 and 21

If you are wondering what to watch this week, then you should check out these new TV shows releasing between January 15 and 21. From Netflix to Hulu, here are the top streaming platforms set to release new shows: From On the Roam to Zorro, here are five new TV shows releasing this week

On the Roam - Max

Jason Momoa-led travel documentary series On the Roam is set to premiere on Max on January 18 at 3 am ET. As per the official synopsis of the show, the Game of Thrones star “travels across the country to meet the extraordinary individuals blazing their own path - from craftsmen, to motorcycle fabricators, musicians to athletes.”

Death and Other Details - Hulu

In this upcoming crime-drama series, The Flash fame Violett Beane stars as Imogene Scott, entangled in all the wrong situations. Death and Other Details is set to release on Hulu on January 16 at 12 am ET.

The official synopsis for the show reads, “Imogene Scott finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked-room murder mystery; to prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises, Rufus Cotesworth, the world's greatest detective.”

Love on Spectrum US Season 2 - Netflix

Netflix's wholesome dating reality show, Love on Spectrum US, is back on the platform for another season. Created by Cian O'Clery, it is a romantic docu-series where “people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships.” Love on Spectrum US Season 2 is set to be released on Netflix on January 19 at 3 am ET.

Zorro - Prime Video

In a fresh new take on the 1919 iconic character, the action series Zorro is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 19 at 12 am ET. The official synopsis for the Spanish action-adventure series reads, “Zorro discovers family secrets that will change his destiny forever as he tries to free California.”

The Woman in the Wall - Showtime

Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack-starrer thriller series, The Woman in the Wall, is set to premiere on Showtime on January 19 at 3 am ET. Its official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads, “Lorna Brady wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house with no idea who the dead woman is. She doubts herself, because she has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking.”