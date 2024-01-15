Aquaman has his kingdom: Jason Momoa refutes rumours about being ‘homeless’

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has finally addressed the rumours about being “homeless” following his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The 44-year-old actor stirred the internet last week after saying he doesn't “even have a home right now.” However, Momoa cleared the air as he told People, “I’m just houseless. I’m not homeless.” Jason Momoa shuts down rumours about being 'homeless'(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jason Momoa reveals he's not actually ‘homeless’

The Game of Thrones star explained about his nomad lifestyle, saying he “has a nice trailer.” "Everyone’s like, ‘Jason Momoa’s homeless.’ I’m like, ‘Relax. I got a f**king sleeping bag,’” he added. Earlier this month, Momoa admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “Bro, I don't even have a home right now. I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it.”

However, the On the Roam star is now “excited” to buy his very own home. “I've never bought a house yet, so I'm excited to one day,” Momoa told People. In the wake of the recent rumours about his newfound transient lifestyle, the Fast X star joked how everyone will be shocked when he secures a permanent home. “Like 'Jason Momoa bought a home. Holy s**t. He's got a pillow now,'” he quipped.

Momoa further explained how he enjoys travelling to different locations when it comes to his film projects. Reflecting on his past, the Baywatch actor said, “I grew up not working that much. When the kids were young, it's just hard getting jobs.” “Now that you're working, you're like, ‘Oh, I grew up in the Midwest, man.’ I just work and work and it feels weird not to work. And if you do what you love, then you're like, ‘This is not work. I'm helping out with the movies that I really love,’” he added as per the outlet.