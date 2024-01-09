Baywatch star Nicole Eggert on battling breast cancer: At night when I lay down, I panic…

Former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has revealed that she has been battling breast cancer since early December 2023. She was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. The 51-year-old actress, also known for her roles in TV shows like Charles in Charge and Who’s The Boss? apart from Baywatch, opened up about her cancer diagnosis journey in an interaction with People. Nicole Eggert opens up on her breast cancer diagnosis(Instagram/@_nikole_eggert_)

In the interaction, Nicole expressed that the journey has been quite rough for her but she reads inspirational quotes to power through. She had identified a painful lump on her left breast during self-examination. She shared that the lump needs to be taken out and she’s been wondering if she needs to undergo a treatment before the surgery or after. Reportedly, Nicole is now awaiting her treatment to be scheduled by her oncologist.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Nicole further told People that it took quite some time to get her self-diagnosis confirmed after she identified it first because she “just couldn’t get an appointment” as “everything was booked.” So she had to wait till the end of November 2023 for the same.

The report further added that Nicole has been struggling with the logistics for her treatment as a single mother of two. She told the publication about her biggest fear being that her everyday hustle may come to a “screeching halt” when she’s sick or in the hospital. The actress was quoted as saying, “At night when I lay down, I panic because I’m like, well, who’s going to cover all the bills?”

Meanwhile, one of Nicole’s friends has also started a campaign to raise funds for her treatment and medical bills. The Baywatch star also expressed her desire to start a non-profit for other single parents like her, who have to deal with such situations by themselves as they don’t have family or anybody else to lean back on.