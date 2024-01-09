Padme-Luke to Mia-Sebastian: The 7 best reunions we spotted at Golden Globes 2024

The 81st Golden Globes were the starriest affair in recent times and the ratings are here to prove it. As per reports, the latest iteration of Golden Globes saw a 50 percent bump in viewership. As close to 9.6 million people tuned in to watch the show, they witnessed a bunch of reunions too. Here's a list: Mark Hamill met his 'mother' Natalie Portman and Emma Stone met Ryan Gosling at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

Mia and Sebastian

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

La La Land co-stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had a sweet reunion during the ceremony. They even clicked a picture together with Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy. In Damien Chazelle's La La Land, Ryan played jazz enthusiast and musician Sebastian while Emma played a waitress aspiring to become an actress in Hollywood, Mia. Their unrequited love story has become one of Hollywood's classics with reels and edits from the film going viral regularly.

Ryan and Emma also starred in hit comedy Crazy Stupid Love and action film Gangster Squad. At the recent Globes, Emma won Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) for Poor Things and Ryan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie. Robert Downey Jr won the award instead for Oppenheimer.

Luke and Padme

They never starred in a movie together but we would go out on a limb and call it a reunion still. Mark Hamill was a presenter at the ceremony and ran into Natalie Portman. Mark played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars movies and Natalie played his mother Padme in the prequels. They never shared a scenes but that didn't stop Mark from calling Natalie his mother.

"Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes," Mark captioned the picture on Twitter.

Donna and Sophie

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep had a short but lovely reunion at the awards ceremony. While Amanda was getting her pictures clicked on the red carpet, Meryl whooshed in and gave her a quick kiss on her cheek, leaving her surprised.

Meryl played Amanda's mother in Phyllida Lloyd's hit 2008 musical Mamma Mia.

Harvey, Michael, Donna and Jessica

The star cast of Suits, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres came together to present an award. On their hit show Suits, Gabriel and Patrick played lawyers at a big firm, run by Gina's Jessica. The show also starred Meghan Markle, who went on to become the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry. Both of them gave up their royal duties to settle in America.

When asked about Meghan's absence, Gina told the media, "She’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Mattie and LaBeouf

The stars of 2010 film True Grit also came together for a special picture. Hailee Steinfeld and Matt Damon shared a cute moment, 14 years after their film released.

At the Golden Globes, Hailee was representing her film Across the Spider-verse and Matt was there to represent Air and Oppenheimer.

Cinna and Katniss

Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz posed together for a picture too. Lenny played Cinna, Katniss Everdeen' stylist on their film The Hunger Games. “I just know katniss is so happy right now,” wrote a fan. “This makes my Hunger Games heart so happy, ” commented another.

Effie and Finnick

Not just Cinna and Katniss, fans witnessed yet another The Hunger Games reunion during the ceremony. Sam Clafin, who played Finnick Odair, met Elizabeth Banks, who played Effie Trinket. They shared kissed and hugs as they met after years.

Sam was nominated in the Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie) for Daisy Jones and the Six. Elizabeth was representing her movie Cocaine Bear.