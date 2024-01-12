Jason Momoa on his new travel show On The Roam: It's a beautiful journey, profoundly intimate, incredibly revealing

In the forthcoming MAX series On the Roam debuting on January 18, the Aquaman star embarks on a nationwide journey to meet the creatives he deeply admires, exploring their workplaces and immersing himself in their worlds. "It's a portrayal of me on the road, engaging in all the things I love to do. It encompasses not only my passions but also ventures into experiences I've never had before in my life," he told People in an interaction. Jason Momoa at the Los Angeles special screening of Common Ground on January 11, 2024(REUTERS)

Jason Momoa's Epic Motorcycle Odyssey

The dedicated motorcycle enthusiast embarks on a journey to North Carolina, where he collaborates with leading experts in the world to restore historic bikes. Venturing further, he fearlessly races these bikes on a perilous dirt track alongside his self-formed crew, known as ‘The Roamers.’ His endeavors culminate in the creation of a unique pastel pink bike, meticulously crafted based on an antique model.

In a different installment, Jason Momoa collaborates with legendary guitarist Slash before heading to the heart of Gibson guitars in Tennessee, where he meticulously recreates some of the most extraordinary and rare musical instruments.

Unscripted Narratives

The evocative and cinematic episodes of the series defy a structured format, embracing the spontaneous nature that reflects Momoa's travel ethos. "Every episode takes its own organic path. Some evolve into profound therapeutic moments," he told People. "It's a beautiful journey, profoundly intimate, and certainly, for me, incredibly revealing," added Momoa.

The actor doesn't hold back his excitement. "You might get annoyed, or you might just dig it," he was quoted as saying by the publication.

As Momoa explores offbeat spots for his adventures, the show is more about the people he meets than the places they find themselves in.

Momoa mentioned that he hopes the series sparks the same curiosity in viewers as he carries himself. He said, "I wish it inspires you to dust off those things you've stashed away in your own life... and at the same time, maybe you can just have a good laugh at me being a goofball and embracing my true self."