Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa 2 years after couple announced breakup

Washington DC [US], January 9 (ANI): Actor Lisa Bonet has filed for a divorce from husband and actor Jason Momoa 2 years after announcing their breakup, PEOPLE reported. HT Image

The couple tied the knot on October 7, 2017, revealed in a joint statement shared in January 2022 that they were separating. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bonet has now filed for a dissolution of marriage, listing their date of separation as October 7, 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, share two kids, a daughter Lola (16), and son Nakoa-Wolf (15). Bonet is also mom to actor Zoe Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

In the filing, Bonet asked for joint child custody and no spousal support for either side.

When announcing their split two years ago, Bonet and Momoa said in a statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

"And so," they added at the time, "we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," as per PEOPLE.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said, adding, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Momoa was recently seen in the action film 'Aquaman 2' which received decent responses from the audience. (ANI)