Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel squash feud rumours on Fast X set

Following recent several speculation surrounding their alleged feud on the set of Fast X, Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel have put the rumors to rest. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is the sequel to F9 (2021), the tenth main instalment, and the eleventh instalment overall in the Fast & Furious franchise

The Aquaman star joined the popular action franchise as Dante Reyes, seeking revenge against Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, and his family.

Fast X is expected to be the first in a final trilogy of mainline Fast and Furious movies, as revealed by Diesel.

Nearly a month after its theatrical release, Diesel took to Instagram to announce the release date for Fast & Furious 11. In the caption, he subtly addressed the rumored feud with Momoa, emphasizing the strong bond within the Fast Family as they prepare for the production of "part two."

Momoa, in response, commented on the post, assuring that there is "all aloha" between them and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with Diesel.

The statements from both actors dispel any notions of discord between them, reassuring fans that there is no bad blood.

The enduring feud rumours in the Fast & Furious franchise

Feud rumors among the stars of the Fast and Furious franchise are nothing new, and the speculation surrounding Momoa and Diesel on the set of Fast X is just the latest addition to a series of controversies that have plagued the popular action film series.

While the speed-studded franchise has captivated audiences for years with its high-octane action and ensemble cast, behind-the-scenes drama has often made headlines.

One of the most notable feuds in recent years involved Dwayne Johnson, who openly expressed his discontent with Diesel.

Johnson, who portrayed Luke Hobbs in the films, clashed with Diesel over creative control and alleged excessive influence on the production. Their differences were so significant that during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, Johnson, and Diesel actively avoided shooting scenes together.

Johnson eventually returned to the Fast and Furious franchise, appearing in a post-credits scene in Fast X. He later confirmed that he and Diesel had resolved their feud. Plus, it was announced that Johnson would star in a new Fast and Furious spinoff, bridging the gap between the next two films, instead of a sequel to his previous spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.

With Momoa and Diesel debunking the Fast X feud rumors and expressing their excitement for the upcoming film, it seems that the franchise is moving past these conflicts.