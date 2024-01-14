Netflix confirms fourth Fear Street movie by R.L. Stine, breaking away from trilogy mold

Get ready for another chilling trip to Shadyside as the fourth Fear Street movie by R.L. Stine gets the official nod. Breaking free from the mold of the previous trilogy, Author R.L. Stine himself dropped the thrilling news, sending shivers of excitement down the spines of Fear Street fans everywhere. Following the successful release of the Fear Street trilogy by Netflix in July, fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel to one of the most outstanding horror originals and here we go. Fear Street movie by R.L. Stine in works(netflix)

Fear Street novel The Prom Queen is in development

R.L. Stine himself has revealed that Netflix is digging into his chilling archives to unearth a brand new movie – The Prom Queen, originally a 1992 entry in the iconic Fear Street series. Unlike the interconnected trilogy, this fresh horror therapy promises to waltz in its own terrifying realm. Taking to social media, the author said, “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new ‘Fear Street’ movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my ‘Fear Street’ book, ‘The Prom Queen.’ Good news!”

How many Fear Street Movies are out there

The Fear Street Trilogy is a series of American horror movies, each with different types of scary stories. These three films were filmed one after the other and were released every week in July 2021 as Netflix Original Films. Now, they are making a fourth Fear Street movie, following Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. These movies are based on the book series by R.L. Stine.

More about The Prom Queen

The Prom Queen’s book description as per the author’s official website reads, “A spring night…soft moonlight…five beautiful Prom Queen candidates…dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror,”. While more plot details remain under wraps, one thing's for sure: this fresh chapter in the franchise promises to deliver a unique brand of terror. Variety reports that new cast members will be tapped in for the fourth installment of Fear Street.

About Fear Street Movies

The narrative revolves around a group of teenagers left with no choice but to break a centuries-old curse looming over their town. Every part of the franchise has its own scary turn differentiating one from another. The official synopsis of the show as per IMDB read, “A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.”