Ricky Stanicky trailer: John Cena goes over and beyond to bring Zac Efron's imaginary buddy to life

Amazon Prime Video is on a roll! Adding another comedy blockbuster to its new year roster, the streaming platform has revealed the Ricky Stanicky trailer. On January 26, the first good look at the upcoming American comedy film unveiled the star cast in action. Heading the shenanigans in question, John Cena steps in as the imaginary friend Zac Efron never had before! Zac Efron and John Cena in Ricky Stanicky trailer. Movie premieres on Prime Video in March 2024. (Prime Video)

A childhood bestie trio invents an imaginary member of their friend circle, named Ricky Stanicky. Using his excuse as an alibi to get themselves out of any trouble whatsoever, the best friends end up brewing an unprecedented storm for themselves. Dean, JT, and Wes, aka Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler land in a major crisis when their missing “partner in crime” is called to attendance by their respective spouses.

In order to pull themselves out of this pickle, they hire a washed-up actor, Rod (John Cena), to step in as the man, the myth himself. As the mythical Mr Stanicky, Cena's fake friend persona butts into the trio's matters and takes things too far. Going over and beyond, he ends up turning into a nightmare come alive for Dean and his friends.

Watch the Ricky Stanicky trailer

The boys' families had already predicted the truth of Ricky's non-existence. However, when John Cena rolls out in his facade, all hell breaks loose. The lie takes flight, whereas Zac Efron's world falls apart. With all these frauds in the same room, audiences can expect a full blown-out chaotic unraveling unlike any other.

The Amazon MGM Studios film is directed by Peter Farrelly - the man who brought audiences the crazy Dumb and Dumber movies starring Jim Carrey. Ricky Stanicky will premiere digitally via Prime Video on March 7, 2024. Its supporting cast also features William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic.