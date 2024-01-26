Austin Butler on playing the ‘ugly and bald’ Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two: ‘I based him on animals’

The Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler has opened up about his role as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the upcoming film Dune: Part Two, which is set to hit theatres on March 1. Austin Butler from the Apple TV+ series "Masters of the Air" in conversation at The 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Butler, who is 32 years old, described his character as “ugly and bald” during a panel discussion for his new Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air, which took place on Wednesday at New York’s 92nd Street Y.

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is the nephew of the evil Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgård, and a ruthless and violent adversary of the hero Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet.

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is ‘ugly and bald’

Butler’s transformation for the role is so drastic that he is barely recognizable in the few glimpses that have been revealed so far. Butler told Josh Horowitz, who interviewed him for a live recording of his Happy Sad Confused podcast at the event, that he based his performance on “animals, like a snake and a shark".

He also said that he did some research on “certain cultures through time that have been bred in brutality. Because that’s the thing, I was trying to find — I didn’t want to play a caricature of him, but what does somebody become when they’re born in brutality? And they must act with violence in order to survive. Who does that person become?” Horowitz joked, “He looks like a sweetheart.”

“Yeah,” said Butler. “He’s ugly and bald.”

The Elvis star said that he has watched Dune: Part Two, but did not share any more details. Dune: Part Two is the sequel to the critically acclaimed adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

A quick Dune Par One recap

The first film ended with Paul Atreides escaping from the Harkonnens, who had killed his father and taken over his family’s domain on the desert planet Arrakis. The second film will follow Paul’s "mythic journey… while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family”, according to the official synopsis.

Zendaya will return as Chani, the young Fremen woman who helps Paul survive in the desert. Paul will have to choose between “the love of his life and the fate of the known universe”, and try to stop “a terrible future only he can foresee”, the synopsis adds.

The cast of Dune: Part Two also includes new additions such as Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Tim Blake Nelson. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem will reprise their roles from the first film.

This is not the first time that Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen has appeared on the big screen. In the 1984 version of Dune, directed by David Lynch, the character was portrayed by Sting opposite Kyle MacLachlan as Paul.