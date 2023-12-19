Hollywood films to look forward to in 2024, from Deadpool 3 to Dune: Part Two

The new year will be full of the latest instalments in popular franchises across genres. Throughout 2024, Hollywood will serve the most anticipated sequels and threequels, including the ones that could not see the light of the day this year because of the actors and writers on strike. (Also Read: K-Dramas Season 2: Squid Game to All of Us are Dead, Netflix renews 7 K-dramas for 2024) Deadpool 3 and Dune: Part Two are among the most awaited Hollywood films of 2024

Here are the most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2024:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy's superhero film will unite Ryan Reynolds' titular character with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from the X-Men franchise. Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under Fox. Jennifer Garner will be seen reprising her role of Elektra in the film. Deadpool 3 is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

Dune: Part Two

A direct sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 Oscar-nominated epic, Dune: Part Two stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and LÃ©a Seydoux. The delay from its original release date this year came after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Joker: Folie a Deux

The sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 Oscar-nominated film Joker sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Batman's titular archenemy. It will debut on the big screen exactly five years after the first film was released, on October 4, 2024. The follow-up to Joker will be a musical, with Lady Gaga set to play the Clown Prince of Crime`s co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Po Ping embarks on a new adventure in the quest for inner peace. He's joined by a new character played by Awkwafina and has to go up against a new antagonist in The Chameleon, played by Viola Davis. Directed by Mike Mitchell, the animated film is slated to release on March 8, 2024.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver

Directed by Zack Snyder, the first part of Rebel Moon releases on Netflix on December 21. It will be followed by Part 2, releasing on the platform on April 19. Led by Sofia Boutella, the epic space opera is a whole new world conceptualised by Zack. It follows the story of a peaceful agrarian colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the Imperium and its dark leader, the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

IF

John Krasinski is all set to release his upcoming action, animated comedy IF on May 17, 2024. The movie consists of an A-list star cast with Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell in the lead roles. The film's synopsis reads: “From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The prequel, which is the fifth entry in George Miller’s Mad Max franchise, follows a young Furiosa as she comes into her own after being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and is immersed into a sinister world. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the film is slated to release on May 24.

Gladiator 2

Hollywood veterans Ridley Scott and Denzel Washington are set to reteam for the filmmaker's upcoming Gladiator sequel movie. The director-actor duo has previously worked on 2007's biographical crime film American Gangster. The Gladiator sequel features Aftersun star Paul Mescal in the lead. The original movie, which came out in 2000, starred Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Conie Nielsen. Russell essayed the role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, who avenges the murders of his wife and son. The sequel, set years after the events of the first film, will focus on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Conie) and the nephew of Commodus (Phoenix).

Russell Crowe in a still from Gladiator.

Mufasa: The Lion King

The film, a prequel to 2019's live-action The Lion King, is directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins. It is a story of rise of Mufasa to one of the greatest kings in the history of private lands. The Lion King, a remake of the 1994 animated classic, used innovative techniques to create photorealistic animals and African landscapes.

Beetlejuice 2

The film will see Michael Keaton reprise his titular character. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are also returning in the movie. Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux also star in the movie, set to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2024. The original Beetlejuice featured Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as recently deceased newlyweds whose spirits remain stuck in their country residence.

Michael Keaton in a still from Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.