close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tv / Gordon Ramsay shares pictures of ‘newborn son’ Jesse James Ramsay, fans react

Gordon Ramsay shares pictures of ‘newborn son’ Jesse James Ramsay, fans react

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 12, 2023 08:02 PM IST

On Saturday, he took to Instagram and shared the news of the birth of a baby son named Jesse James Ramsay.

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has become father for the sixth time. On Saturday, he took to Instagram and shared the news of the birth of a baby son named Jesse James Ramsay.

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has become father for the sixth time. On Saturday, he took to Instagram and shared the news of the birth of a baby son named Jesse James Ramsay.(Instagram/@gordongram)
Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has become father for the sixth time. On Saturday, he took to Instagram and shared the news of the birth of a baby son named Jesse James Ramsay.(Instagram/@gordongram)

In a picture shared by Gordon, he is seen kissing the new born son on his head while wife Tana Ramsay holds the baby. In another picture, Tana is seen looking at the newborn, with love.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done," Gordon captioned the picture in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Tana also shared the news to her fans through her Instagram account. She wrote, "It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much".

ALSO READ| Brie Larson's The Marvels registers MCU's lowest opening with $21.5M in North America

Here is how fans wished Gordon and welcomed the birth of the baby.

"Congratulations on the birth of your baby," wrote one fan.

"Congrats Gordon. What fantastic news," commented another Instagram user.

"Sending so much love and congratulations to you all," posted a third fan.

"Your beautiful wife looks radiant! Congrats to the two, well 8 of you," wished a fourth fan.

"Ahhhh so much congratulations and love to the entire family! All the baby feels ," wrote another user.

“Oh my goodness!!! BLESSINGS ❤️ Congratulations to you and your whole family, hope mommy is feeling great !,” commented another fan.

Gordon's family

With the birth of Jesse James Ramsay, Gordon's family strength has increased to eight. The celebrity chief already shares five other children with his wife Tana. His other children are namely 25-year-old daughter Megan, 23-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 22-year-old daughter Matilda “Tilly" and 4-year-old son Oscar.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out