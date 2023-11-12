Brie Larson's The Marvels registers MCU's lowest opening with $21.5M in North America

The Marvels opening

The Marvels, made on a budget of $200 million, has opened in North American cinemas at $21.5 million on Friday. It's estimated to earn $47 million over the opening weekend, which happens to be the lowest for any MCU film in its one and a half decade-long history.

In comparison, Martin Scorsese's period saga Killers of the Flower Moon, which was also made on the same budget of $200 million, opened at $44 million when it released in cinemas last month. However, the film saw a limited theatrical run as it would eventually premiere on Apple TV+.

About The Marvels

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film unites Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Imaan Vellani's Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. So it clubs two Disney+ shows – WandaVision and Ms. Marvel – and one film (Captain Marvel) for a superhero ensemble movie. It also stars Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, the chief antagonist, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

How was The Marvels received?

The Marvels received largely mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, “The focus in The Marvels is on women power, as female characters, who have remained on the fringes or merely served as a helping hand to titular male superheroes, pop up for cameos here. However, it's Brie Larson doing the heavylifting mostly. There's no moment exploding with women power as much as the sequence in the final Avengers: Endgame battle did, where women superheroes from all storylines formed an impromptu army of their own.”

