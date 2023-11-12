close_game
Brie Larson's The Marvels registers MCU's lowest opening with $21.5M in North America

Brie Larson's The Marvels registers MCU's lowest opening with $21.5M in North America

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 12, 2023 02:38 PM IST

The opening weekend of The Marvels is likely to end at $47 million, which is the lowest for any film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvels, an all-female ensemble film led by Brie Larson, has scored the lowest opening for any movie that falls under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per Deadline, Nia DaCosta's superhero movie has managed to earn only $21.5 million at the North American box office on the opening day. (Also Read: The Marvels review: Brie Larson leads a quick, disconcerting film of girls, cats, and crossovers)

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels

The Marvels opening

The Marvels, made on a budget of $200 million, has opened in North American cinemas at $21.5 million on Friday. It's estimated to earn $47 million over the opening weekend, which happens to be the lowest for any MCU film in its one and a half decade-long history.

In comparison, Martin Scorsese's period saga Killers of the Flower Moon, which was also made on the same budget of $200 million, opened at $44 million when it released in cinemas last month. However, the film saw a limited theatrical run as it would eventually premiere on Apple TV+.

About The Marvels

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film unites Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Imaan Vellani's Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. So it clubs two Disney+ shows – WandaVision and Ms. Marvel – and one film (Captain Marvel) for a superhero ensemble movie. It also stars Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, the chief antagonist, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

How was The Marvels received?

The Marvels received largely mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, “The focus in The Marvels is on women power, as female characters, who have remained on the fringes or merely served as a helping hand to titular male superheroes, pop up for cameos here. However, it's Brie Larson doing the heavylifting mostly. There's no moment exploding with women power as much as the sequence in the final Avengers: Endgame battle did, where women superheroes from all storylines formed an impromptu army of their own.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
